Texans in U.S. House vote along party lines to pass $1.75 trillion social spending package

After a night of delays, Texas’ congressional delegation voted along party lines as the U.S. House passed the Biden administration's sweeping $1.75 trillion social spending package that will establish universal pre-K, provide funding to combat climate change and expand social safety net programs.One of Congress' largest bills in history, according ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!