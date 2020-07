ROUND ROCK (AP) — A small twin-engine plane appeared to have an engine fire and was flying low and erratically before crashing into a Central Texas field, federal officials said Friday. The Cessna 320 crashedat about 1 p.m. on July 1 near Round Rock, killing its pilot and lone occupant. In a ...

