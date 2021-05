Prosecutors: Dallas man arrested in smuggling of 41 migrants SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Dallas man has been arrested on a charge of smuggling migrants after more than three dozen people were found in and around a big rig that was stopped in San Antonio, federal prosecutors said Friday. Aron Bernard Griffin,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!