Texas man who refused mask arrested for restaurant stabbingLEAGUE CITY (AP) — Police in Texas have arrested a man who was accused of stabbing a restaurant manager with a pocketknife after being told he needed to wear a mask.The stabbing happened in March at a Jack in the Box restaurant ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!