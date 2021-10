PLANTERSVILLE (AP) — The search for a 3-yearold boy in Texas entered its third day Friday with no sign of the missing youngster, authorities said.Christopher Ramirez was last seen Wednesday afternoon playing with a family dog near Plantersville, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Houston. Family members said the ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!