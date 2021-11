Man found guilty in slayings of his wife, baby in TexasFORT WORTH (AP) — A man accused of killing his wife and 3-month-old son in Texas by slashing their throats in 2016 has been found guilty of capital murder, prosecutors said.A Tarrant County jury found Craig Vandewege, 40, guilty Thursday.

