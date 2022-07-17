Texas Briefly

Texas hospitals delaying care over abortion law, letter says

AUSTIN (AP) — Some hospitals in Texas have reportedly refused to treat patients with major pregnancy complications for fear of violating the state’s abortion ban, the Texas Medical Association said in a letter this week.

The association did not name the hospitals but said it’s received complaints that hospitals, administrators and their attorneys may be prohibiting doctors from providing medically appropriate care in some situations, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Texas law bans most abortions after about six weeks of a pregnancy. A total ban — that includes an exemptions if a woman’s life or health is danger — will take effect in the coming weeks following last month’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

The letter, sent Wednesday to the Texas Medical Board, cited several examples in which medical care was delayed.

In one case, a central Texas hospital reportedly told a physician not to treat an ectopic pregnancy until it ruptured, the letter said. An ectopic pregnancy, which occurs when a fertilized egg attached outside of the uterus, is not viable.

“Delayed or prevented care in this scenario creates a substantial risk for the patient’s future reproductive ability and poses serious risk to the patient’s immediate physical wellbeing,” the letter said.

The Texas Medical Board confirmed it received the letter but a spokesperson said the board cannot confirm or deny any specific complaints.

The Biden administration issued guidance this week that said hospitals must provide abortion services if the life of the mother is at risk.

Texas sued Thursday over that guidance, arguing that the federal government isn’t authorized to require emergency healthcare providers to perform abortions.

Guatemala returns 1st of its 21 victims from Texas trailer

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala repatriated its first victim Friday from the smuggling attempt that left 53 migrants from Mexico and Central America dead last month in San Antonio, Texas.

The body of 13-yearold Pascual Melvin Guachiac Sipac arrived around midday in Guatemala’s capital. Twenty-one Guatemalans were among the migrants who died after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer June 27 in sweltering heat.

The boy’s family was on hand to receive the casket at the capital’s airport.

Guachiac Sipac was an Indigenous Quiche who spoke little Spanish, but he set out nonetheless with his cousin for the United States, both hoping to work and help their families. His cousin, Wilmer Tulul, died too and his body was expected to return to Guatemala Saturday.

They were from Tzucubal, a community of about 1,500 people in the mountains nearly 100 miles northwest of the capital, where most live by subsistence farming.

A fourth flight carrying the last of the incident’s Mexican victims landed Friday. Mexico flew home 25 of its 26 victims this week in accordance with the families’ wishes.

Six Hondurans made up the remainder of the victims.