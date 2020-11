DALLAS (AP) — A suspect has been arrested on murder warrants for twoslayings in Dallas, another slaying in nearby Celina and is a suspect in another fatal Dallas shooting, according to assistant Dallas Police Chief Avery Moore. On Friday, Moore said Jeremy Rashaud Harris, 31, was arrested for the death of ...

