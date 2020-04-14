Texas DSHS to grant county $150K in COVID-19 funding

Hays County Commissioner’s Court will discuss $150,000 in grant funding from the Department of State Health Services for COVID-19-related activities.

The grant will cover purchasing COVID-19 tests, PPE supplies and an AgriOzein Advance Ozonation/Hydroxyl machine which will sanitize and purify air.

In addition to receiving and discussing the weekly update on COVID-19, the commissioners will discuss how the county authorities will purchase and receive COVID-19 tests, how they will choose a vendor and where and how the tests will be distributed.

On the consent agenda, the court will vote to accept several donations: 80 Whataburger gift cards, and 5 gallons and 455 personal size hand sanitizers for the Sherrif’s Office; and 500 gallons of bleach.

They will also read a letter from the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Shelter commemorating April as Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Month.

The Hays County Commissioners Court will meet at 9 a.m. on April 14, in the Hays County Courthouse, Room 301. The meeting will livesteamed on the county website.