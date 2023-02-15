Texas Roadhouse helps raise funds for Tinnitus issues

A Dine to Donate Fundraiser Night at the Texas Roadhouse helped the nationwide restaurant chain raise $800,000. All the funds raise on February 6 went to support the American Tinnitus Association, which assists families and individuals dealing with tinnitus. The nonprofit provides treatments, interventions and science research into Tinnitus, which is when people experience ringing or other noises in one or both ears. Above, are Sabrina Basham and Blain Blanchard at the Texas Roadhouse in San Marcos located at 1502 Interstate-

35.

Photos provided by Hector Lozano.