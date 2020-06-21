Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

Texas schools will reopen in the fall, but no one knows exactly how that will work

Sun, 06/21/2020 - 12:00am

When Fort Worth middle school English teacher Ale Checka heard Thursday that Texas plans to reopen schools for in-person instruction in the fall, she felt panicked. Parents had already been flooding her phone and email with questions about what the Fort Worth Independent School District was planning, and she didn't have ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020