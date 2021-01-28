Daily Record photo by Gerald Castillo
Texas State agriculture program to increase underrepresented students
Texas State received grant to increase underrepresented students in agricultural sciences.
The Department of Agricultural Sciences at Texas State received the $275,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Hispanic Serving Institution Education Grants Program to position underrepresented students for academic and professional success in agricultural sciences.
The four-year grant will support the Exposure, Experiential learning and Extension (3eX-Ag) program, overseen by principal investigator Merritt Drewery, assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural Sciences, along with co-PIs Ryan Anderson, assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural Sciences, and Tryon Wickersham, associate professor at Texas A&M University.
3eX-Ag aims to address two national education problems —ethnic disparity in postsecondary degree recipients and too few qualified graduates to fill requisite positions in the agriculture workforce. 3eX-Ag plans to establish curriculum that involves experiential learning, placement of students in extension positions with the agricultural workforce and integration of students in a research laboratory.
According to Texas State, the need for additional advance degree holders in agriculture is a growing issue. The USDA's 2015-2020 Employment Outlook Report shows an annual hiring deficit of 22,500 agriculture positions and estimates that 40% of agriculture positions in the United States will be filled by underqualified candidates. These projections point to a pressing need to generate a steady stream of qualified graduates prepared to enter the agriculture workforce.
The grant will ultimately support 32 underrepresented students in their pursuit of a B.S. or M.S. degree in agricultural sciences at Texas State. 3eX-Ag will equip students with practical and professional skills that shape them into more well-rounded candidates for careers in their discipline after graduation.
While Texas State's enrollment includes more than 50% minority students, this population is not represented among graduate students. One goal of 3eX-Ag is to increase graduation rates and matriculation of underrepresented students into master's or doctorate programs.