Texas State agriculture program to increase underrepresented students

Texas State received grant to increase underrepresented students in agricultural sciences.

The Department of Agricultural Sciences at Texas State received the $275,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Hispanic Serving Institution Education Grants Program to position underrepresented students for academic and professional success in agricultural sciences.

The four-year grant will support the Exposure, Experiential learning and Extension (3eX-Ag) program, overseen by principal investigator Merritt Drewery, assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural Sciences, along with co-PIs Ryan Anderson, assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural Sciences, and Tryon Wickersham, associate professor at Texas A&M University.

3eX-Ag aims to address two national education problems —ethnic disparity in postsecondary degree recipients and too few qualified graduates to fill requisite positions in the agriculture workforce. 3eX-Ag plans to establish curriculum that involves experiential learning, placement of students in extension positions with the agricultural workforce and integration of students in a research laboratory.

According to Texas State, the need for additional advance degree holders in agriculture is a growing issue. The USDA's 2015-2020 Employment Outlook Report shows an annual hiring deficit of 22,500 agriculture positions and estimates that 40% of agriculture positions in the United States will be filled by underqualified candidates. These projections point to a pressing need to generate a steady stream of qualified graduates prepared to enter the agriculture workforce.

The grant will ultimately support 32 underrepresented students in their pursuit of a B.S. or M.S. degree in agricultural sciences at Texas State. 3eX-Ag will equip students with practical and professional skills that shape them into more well-rounded candidates for careers in their discipline after graduation.

While Texas State's enrollment includes more than 50% minority students, this population is not represented among graduate students. One goal of 3eX-Ag is to increase graduation rates and matriculation of underrepresented students into master's or doctorate programs.