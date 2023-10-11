Texas State announces its inaugural President’s Leadership Class cohort naming 65 students

Texas State has announced the inaugural President’s Leadership Class (PLC) cohort, a selective leadership program for first-year students entering the university.

From a pool of over 600 applicants, 35 students were selected by the Division of Student Success. In the program, students are given the opportunity to develop leadership skills and prepare for leadership roles on campus.

“Good leadership is contagious. Through PLC, we give students the inspiration and tools to build lifelong leadership skills that will not only serve them well but help them serve others,” said TXST President Kelly Damphousse. “Ultimately, we hope participants have a life-changing experience at TXST and continue to grow and inspire more leaders as they move through their lives and careers.”

PLC meets weekly for leadership sessions to interact and learn from influential guest speakers. Throughout the yearlong workshop series, students will discover and explore their strengths, develop authentic leadership, and learn how to lead with others.

“Since being a part of PLC, I have been given the opportunity to network and connect with individuals who share the same drive, goals, and passion for leading as I do,” said Hannah Williams, PLC student. “Throughout class, we get to participate in fun, interactive activities that allows us to get to know our own, as well as other’s leadership styles.

“In PLC, I feel that everyone’s voices are heard, and I love how open the environment is. I’ve learned about the importance of using resources, understanding myself and my peer’s perceptions, and being open to explore new possibilities. I am thrilled to continue learning and growing with PLC and applying new leadership skills I gain from class to my everyday life!”

At the conclusion of their sophomore year, students will be invited to participate in a summer study abroad trip to participate in lectures, excursions, and cultural activities to help them gain knowledge of the country they visit.

The inaugural PLC cohort includes Angela Aguilar, Ian Arthur, Brynna Babiarz, Lindsay Bochantin, Isaac Cavender, Kyle Crawford, Stephanie Espinosa, Jamileth Fermin-Dorado, Sheyla Florenz-Garcia, Briana Garcia, Josh Geren, Jay Graham, Jada Hammon, Tabarek Hillan, Nick Joran, Joselyn Lopez, Hudson Matlock, Zane Menefee, Angel Nelson, Aspen Nelson, Jaclyn Nevarez, Brendan O’Mara, Grace Powell, Larissa Rodriguez, Abby Sanchez, Alison Sears, Jaiden Stevens, Jessi Uriegas, Aiden Valentine, Monica Vasquez, Lucy Wells, Hannah Williams, Ben Wiliams, Jocelyn Young, and Mia Zahn.

Applications for the fall 2024 cohort will open in mid-spring 2024.