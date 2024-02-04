Texas State begins program for new Narcan distribution

Texas State University faculty, staff, and students can access free Naloxone (Narcan) nasal spray on both the San Marcos and Round Rock campuses.

Narcan is a medication used to rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, including heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, and morphine.

The distribution program will be available at the following locations on the San Marcos Campus:

• Student Health Center: Cashier window in the lobby

• Student Recreation Center: Check-in counter at the main entrance Alkek Library: “Ask Us” counter at the main entrance On the Round Rock Campus, the distribution program will be available in the Avery Building in the Student Success and Academic Services Office, room 201.

Those requesting free Narcan are not required to provide their name or other information to obtain the medication. A maximum of two doses may be requested per week.

“Unfortunately, we’ve heard about so many deaths of young people across the country who overdosed on medication that was laced with something like fentanyl, which made it extremely dangerous,” said Dr. Emilio Carranco, assistant vice president for Student Success and director of University Health Services. “Even though we have not seen any particular problem with opioid overdoses in our Texas State students, the fact is it is a growing problem in the community. Because we continue to see more and more young people dying from opioid overdose, we felt like it was time to raise awareness on our campuses.”

The Naloxone distribution program makes it possible for friends and family members of persons who are struggling with addiction to have a lifesaving medication available should the need arise.

“We’re fortunate that the state funds a free Naloxone program,” Dr. Carranco said. “It’s administered through the Texas Targeted Opioid Response project and the University of Texas Health San Antonio School of Nursing. We're going to monitor the program, restock the distribution points as needed, and then reassess at the end of the semester to see how it's working.”

For more information about the program, opioid overdose, and how to use Narcan, visit the Naloxone distribution program website.