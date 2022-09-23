Texas State confirms record-setting freshman enrollment for fall 2022

Texas State University confirmed a record-setting freshman enrollment for the fall 2022 semester.

The university recorded a freshman enrollment of 7,573 for the current semester, marking a 14% increase from the previous year.

Texas State also tallied a new record for largest number of new students, which includes both undergraduate and graduate students, at 11,344 for the fall semester. The university said this is the second consecutive year new student enrollment has exceeded 11,000.

Texas State finalized enrollment numbers on the 12th day of the fall semester.



Texas State reported the total enrollment for the fall semester as 38,376 students, a 1.1% increase, across both the San Marcos and Round Rock campuses. Texas State's Round Rock Campus reported enrollment of 1,307 students.

The first-year retention rate for the 2021 freshman class increased to 80.2%, a 3% increase over the previous year.

Texas State added that the ranking of the incoming freshman class improved as well. The number of first-time freshmen ranked in the top 10% of their high school classes increased 15% over 2021 (942 vs. 823), and those ranked in the top 25% increased 15.7% (3,122 vs. 2,698). The number of out-of-state freshmen enrolling at Texas State also took a jump, increasing 43% (250 vs. 175).

The College of Science and Engineering showed continued growth as Texas State’s largest college, reporting enrollment of 6,909 students, the university said. The College of Liberal Arts has the second-largest enrollment with 6,105 students, followed by the College of Fine Arts and Communication with 5,056.

