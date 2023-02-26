Texas State faculty members named Regents' Teachers

The Texas State University System Board of Regents has named Texas State University faculty members Michael Devlin and David Lemke recipients of the Regents' Teacher Award.

The board approved the honors during its quarterly meeting Feb. 24 in Austin.

The Board of Regents annually recognizes exceptional teachers from TSUS member institutions with the Regents' Teacher Award. Regents' Teachers are selected based on their outstanding performance as educators, contributions to the development of courses and use of innovative teaching methods, among other criteria.

Winners maintain the title of 'Regents' Teacher' for the duration of their service within TSUS.

Devlin and Lemke are the ninth and tenth recipients from Texas State.

Devlin, an associate professor in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication, came to Texas State in 2016. Since then, he has received numerous awards for his dedication to teaching, including the 2021 Presidential Award for Excellence in Teaching, 2018 Early Career Teaching Excellence Award from the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication advertising division and the Alpha Chi National Honor Society Favorite Professor award.

Devlin’s interests lie at the intersection of advertising, sport communication and media effects— focusing on how fan identification impacts sponsorships, endorsements, branding and advertising campaigns.

His previous work includes the integration of psychophysiology to further understand a fan’s cognitive capacity during sporting events.

Devlin earned his Ph.D. in mass communication from the University of Alabama following a master's in mass communication and bachelor’s in electronic media communications, both from Texas Tech University.

Lemke, a professor in the Department of Biology, came to Texas State in 1984.

Since then, he has received numerous awards for his dedication to teaching, including being named Piper Professor in 2022, the Texas State Presidential Award for Excellence in Teaching in 1998, the Everette Swinney Faculty Senate Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2021 and 2022, the Alpha Chi National Honor Society Favorite Professor award and the TriBeta National Biological Honor Society Award for Teaching Excellence.

During his time at Texas State, Lemke has developed lecture and/or lab components of 10 new courses and has taught at least 20 different courses.

He is the only tenured faculty member in a department of at least 50 faculty who has taught at the freshman level, by choice, as a lecture instructor or lab coordinator for every semester of his career.

He has spoken on teaching effectiveness at new faculty orientation and is often sought out by younger faculty for advice on working with students.

Lemke earned his Ph.D. in botany from the University of Texas at Austin and a bachelor’s in botany from Bucknell University.

Texas State University is among the largest universities in Texas with an enrollment of 38,376 students on campuses in San Marcos and Round Rock.