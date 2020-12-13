Texas State graduates participate in socially-distanced commencement ceremonies, jump in San Marcos river

Texas State University held in-person, socially distanced commencement ceremonies from Thursday through Saturday. Clockwise, beginning above, the Otting family with graduate Landry Otting. Janaya Rogers takes the jump into the San Marcos River. Twins Callie and Jaycie High prepare to jump into the river. Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo.

