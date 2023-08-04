Texas State named among top institutions for social impact

For the fifth consecutive year, Texas State University has been named among the top institutions for social impact on the Times Higher Education University Impact Rankings for 2023.

Texas State was included in the 101-200 cohort. Only the first 100 institutions were assigned individual numerical rankings. Texas State is one of just four universities in the state to be recognized.

Among the individual categories, Texas State scored four top 100 worldwide rankings.

THE’s University Impact Rankings assess universities worldwide against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, using calibrated indicators to provide comprehensive and balanced comparisons across three broad areas: research, outreach and stewardship.

The rankings include more than 1,600 universities from 112 countries. The global university ranking approach aims to measure institutions’ impact on society, evaluating their performance on the 17 SDG.

The SDG–which include providing inclusive and equitable quality education, achieving gender equality and fostering innovation–were adopted by the U.N. in 2016 and provide a framework for developing the world in a sustainable way. Texas State’s result is based on its performance on SDG 17-Partnership for the Goals, and the three SDGs the university scored highest on are: Gender Equality (Texas State ranked 68.9) No Poverty (Texas State ranked 74.4) Life Below Water (Texas State ranked 78.0) Partnership for the Goals (Texas State ranked 81.9-86.9) The University Impact Rankings metrics were developed in partnership with Vertigo Ventures and Elsevier. For more information on the ranking methodology, visit timeshighereducation. com/world-university-rankings/impact-rankings- 2023-methodology.

Western Sydney University, Australia, topped the most recent rankings, followed by the University of Manchester, United Kingdom, and Queen’s University, Canada.