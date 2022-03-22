Texas State named top producer of high-earning female graduates under 40

Texas State University was recently named among one of the top universities in the U.S. for producing the most high-earning female graduates.

Steppingblocks.com, a data website dedicated to providing education and workforce information, ranked Texas State No. 6 among R2 universities — Research 2: Doctoral Universities – High research activity — in the south. Steppingblocks.com surveyed female alumni under 40 earning more than $100,000 annually and found Texas State alumni who make more than $100,000 had an average salary of $126,225.

Top employers for Texas State grads were USAA, Dell and Deloitte, with top majors listed as accounting, healthcare and marketing, according to Steppingblocks.com.

Universities were categorized in regional rankings for the Northeast, South and Midwest. Under Carnegie Classification, R2 universities must award at least 20 research or scholarship doctoral degrees annually and demonstrate high research activity.

To obtain a comprehensive picture of education and workforce outcomes, Steppingblocks collected, organized, classified and analyzed demographic, education and employment data from hundreds of sources. The data was then validated to ensure reliable, high-quality information on more than 130 million people, 25 million companies and 1 billion data points. Demographics, education and employment filters were then used to generate a list of R2 universities producing the most high-earning women under 40.