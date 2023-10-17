Texas State named as top school

Texas State University has been named among “America’s Top Colleges” for 2023 by Forbes.

Texas State was included at No. 418 on the list. Princeton University came in at No. 1, followed by Yale University in second and Stanford University in third.

Forbes has previously recognized Texas State among “America’s Best-In-State Employers” (2020), “America’s Best Employers” (2019, 2017), “Best Employers for Women” (2019) and “Best Employers for Diversity” (2019).

For the new list, Forbes ranked colleges and universities in the U.S. based on the return on investment and outcomes they delivered for their students. Schools placed well if their students graduated on time, secured high salaries and low debt, and went on to have successful careers. The data considers alumni salaries, how quickly graduates were able to pay off the cost of college and how well schools were serving low-income students.

The full list may be found at forbes.com/ top-colleges.

See more Texas State rankings and recognitions at www.txst.edu/about/ rankings.