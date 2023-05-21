Texas State named as a top school for adults

Texas State University has been named one of the nation’s Best Colleges for Adults in 2023 by Abound, an online college guidance system for degree-seeking adults.

Texas State was included among 192 colleges that excel at meeting the needs of mature learners, some of whom are returning to the classroom after many years.

Abound evaluates schools in four categories: accessibility, affordability, acceleration and advancement.

These categories inform the technical grading system that Abound uses to select the cohort: Accessibility measures schools on courses offered in the evening, weekends and online; online program options in a diverse range of fields; and on-campus childcare to accommodate adult students with children.

Affordability assesses financial aid, reduced tuition, scholarships or grants that contribute to making degrees affordable.

Acceleration considers efforts schools make to streamline the time necessary to complete a degree as well as course credit for military training and prior life experience.

Advancement evaluates career services, graduation rates for part-time students, Pell Grant recipients and transfer students.

Abound gave Texas State high marks for distance education offerings, career services, weekend/evening classes, credit for life experience and remedial services.

More than 7,700 undergraduates take advantage of online and distance learning options.

Additionally, Abound cited the more than 1,100 undergraduate students that receive G.I. Bill benefits along with an available student veteran organization and dedicated staff members to assist with veteran issues.

For more information, visit abound.college/ finishcollege/school/ texas- state- unive r s i ty/#overview See more Texas State University rankings and recognitions at www. txstate.edu/about/rankings.