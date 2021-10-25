Texas State to offer new mechanical engineering degree

The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that during the decade spanning 2018-2028, employment in mechanical engineering will grow nationally by more than 22,000 positions, an increase of more than 4%. Texas State University can now assist with that increase by giving Bobcats an opportunity to develop a career in that field.

Texas State has been authorized by The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to offer a new Bachelor of Science degree program with a major in Mechanical Engineering.

Previously, The degree program was approved by the Texas State University System Board of Regents. The Ingram School of Engineering will begin offering the new degree program in fall 2022.

The new undergraduate degree will emphasize Industry 4.0 tools and technologies. TXST’s program will be the first of its kind in that it will be built bottom up in the state, and potentially the nation, with a strong focus on Industry 4.0. The principal objective of the Industry 4.0 is to drive digital manufacturing by promoting interconnection between products, production chains and business models.

Students will be exposed to Industry 4.0 from the first-year introductory courses through senior-level electives. The state-of-the-art curriculum will prepare students to design and develop smart, interconnected, secure mechanical systems.

Mechanical engineering is known to be one of the largest and most versatile engineering disciplines. With this degree, graduates will have the opportunity to work in fields that require a background in basic engineering, energy conversion, energy resources, engineering and technology management, environment and transportation, manufacturing, materials and structures and systems and design.

Graduates of Texas State's mechanical engineering program will be able to work professionally with both thermal and mechanical systems to design and develop products and processes.

Bobcats in the program will also have educational experiences in solving complex engineering problems with wide-ranging technical issues involving multiple disciplines and diverse groups of stakeholders.

The university is home to several successful programs including civil engineering, computer science, electrical engineering, industrial engineering and manufacturing engineering. These programs will assist in drawing upon course content and instructor expertise.

The Texas Workforce Commission predicts that during the decade spanning 2016-2026, the in-state demand for mechanical engineers will grow by more than 3,000 positions, an increase of more than 18%. The location of Texas State in the heart of the Central Texas region and the Texas Innovation Corridor is particularly well-suited to developing this cutting-edge program.