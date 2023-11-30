Texas State partners with Saleen, WSRCA to bring materials training to Round Rock Campus

Texas State University, Saleen Performance and Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area have partnered to bring a nocost, cutting-edge training program in composite materials to students at the university's Round Rock Campus.

Students who complete the program will be offered apprenticeships and potential employment opportunities by Round Rock-based Saleen, which creates high-performance vehicles for both street and track along with a broad line of aftermarket performance parts.

Saleen also provides design, engineering and certification services to the automotive industry.

“I am excited about the potential of this partnership between TXST, Saleen Performance and Rural Capital,” Texas State President Kelly Damphousse said. “Partnerships in higher education are extremely important and valuable to not only the students benefitting from them, but also to the organizations who get to work with some of the brightest minds of tomorrow.”

The program was developed to address Saleen’s growing need for workers with specialized skills involving composite materials.

The curriculum, which will be delivered online and in-person, was developed by Jitendra Tate, Ph.D., a professor in the Ingram School of Engineering.

Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area will finance the program, resulting in no out-ofpocket expenses for the initial class for eight to 10 students.

“We’re proud to celebrate manufacturing careers in Central Texas and grateful for the opportunity to help employers enhance their operations by developing a registered apprenticeship training pipeline,” said WSRCA CEO Paul Fletcher. “Our labor market data continues to highlight the community’s need to fill ‘middle skills’ jobs–those requiring more than a high school diploma but less than a four-year college degree.

“The good news is that a registered apprenticeship is a proven solution for creating and retaining a talent supply pipeline that allows Central Texas businesses to succeed,” Fletcher said. “Anytime you combine paid on-the-job training with a nationally recognized credential and a guaranteed position at the end of the program, you’re creating pathways to self-sufficient employment and career advancement for Texans.”

The partnership showcases how Texas State teams with industry leaders and funding sources to provide quality educational hands-on learning opportunities combined with apprenticeship opportunities and employment opportunities through industry partners at little to no cost for students.