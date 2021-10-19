Texas State ranked among 2021 Top 100 universities for Hispanics

Thirty-nine percent of Texas State students are Hispanic, according to the university. With that number growing every year, the university recently celebrated 10 years of being designated as a Hispanic Serving Institution by the U.S. Department of Education.

TXST has even more reason to celebrate as it has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Colleges and Universities for Hispanics for 2021 by Hispanic Outlook Magazine.

According to the Hispanic Outlook, “It is especially important to honor the work of these institutions over the course of a pandemic year that has been marked by unprecedented challenges, particularly for minority students.”

The rankings were compiled using 2019-2020 data from the U.S. Department of Education and published in the October issue of Hispanic Outlook.

Texas State was nationally ranked in seven categories:

13th for total bachelor degrees granted to Hispanics

28th for total Hispanic enrollment among 4-year schools

47th for total master´s degrees granted to Hispanics

4th for parks, recreation, leisure, fitness and kinesiology degrees

5th for communication, journalism and related programs degrees

7th for visual and performing arts degrees

10th for family and consumer sciences/human sciences degrees

Out of the top four-year institutions ranked on the list, there were a total of 20 Texas institutions that were recognized. There were 13 Texas institutions ranked within the top two-year institutions.

Hispanic Outlook is a top information news source and the sole Hispanic educational magazine for the higher education community. Hispanic Outlook covers events, news and ongoing trends that affect multicultural institutions of the 21st century.

For more information and a complete list of ranked schools, visit www.hispanicoutlook.com/articles/top-100-colleges-and-universities-hispa...