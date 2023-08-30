Texas State receives high ratings in latest edition of the Princeton Review

The Princeton Review has named Texas State University one of the nation’s best institutions for undergraduates to earn their college degree.

The education services company profiles Texas State in the 2024 edition of its annual college guide, The Best 389 Colleges. The book does not rank the universities in numerical order.

Only about 15% of America’s four-year colleges and universities are profiled in the book.

Unlike college rankings that focus exclusively on academics and that are derived solely from institutional data and college administrator “peer” reviews, the Princeton Review rankings, tallied in multiple categories, are derived from student reports of their experiences at the schools.

For the ranking lists, the Princeton Review data operations team tallied 165,000 surveys of students at the schools in The Best 389 Colleges (about 424 per school on average).

The surveys were conducted in 2022-23 and/ or the previous two academic years.

The 85-question survey asked students to rate their professors, administrators, financial aid, campus amenities, school services and other aspects of life at their colleges on a five-point scale and to report on their experiences at them.

The Princeton Review’s school profiles and 50 ranking lists in The Best 389 Colleges are posted at princetonreview. com/college-rankings/ best-colleges and can be searched for free with site registration.

See more Texas State rankings and recognitions at www.txstate.edu/about/rankings.