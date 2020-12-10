Texas State reschedules two commencement ceremonies for Saturday

Due to the possibility of inclement weather on Friday, Dec. 11, Texas State University has postponed the 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. open-air commencement ceremonies at Bobcat Stadium for fall 2020 degree candidates to the same times on Saturday, Dec. 12.

The commencement ceremony scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at Bobcat Stadium will continue as planned.

All in-person ceremonies will be live streamed.

Fall degree candidates from the College of Applied Arts, McCoy College of Business and Graduate College will now attend the 9 a.m. commencement ceremony Saturday, Dec. 12.

Fall degree candidates from the College of Fine Arts and Communication, College of Liberal Arts, University College and Graduate College will now attend the 2 p.m. commencement ceremony Saturday, Dec. 12.

Degree candidates from the College of Education, College of Health Professions, College of Science and Engineering and Graduate College will still attend the 7 p.m. commencement ceremony Friday, Dec. 11.

In addition, at 10 a.m. Dec. 12 a virtual commencement ceremony video with degree conferral and other traditional ceremony elements will be streamed on the commencement website at www.txstate.edu/commencement.

In-person commencement ceremonies will be limited to 25% capacity in guest seating in Bobcat Stadium. Graduates will be arranged to ensure socially distanced seating. Face coverings that completely cover the nose and mouth will be required for all graduates and guests in attendance. In the interest of health and safety, shaking hands and hooding of doctoral graduates will not occur.