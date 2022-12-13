Texas State University to conduct active shooter emergency, evacuation exercise

A simulated active shooter emergency and evacuation exercise will take place at Texas State University’s Student Health Center on Wednesday, the university recently announced.

The exercise will take place on the San Marcos campus at 9 a.m. to comply with accreditation standards and Clery Act requirements.

The comprehensive emergency exercise will involve university, city and county law enforcement as well as first responders. The exercise will assist the university and its emergency response partners in San Marcos and Hays County in effectively coordinating efforts in the event of an actual emergency.

Roads around the Student Health Center (SHC) will be blocked from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Law enforcement vehicles, first responders and exercise participants will be seen around the SHC during the exercise.

“This emergency exercise will allow the Student Health Center to test its internal responses in the event of an active shooter,” said Dr. Emilio Carranco, director of the Student Health Center. “Evacuation and lockdown of the Student Health Center will be tested, as well as emergency communication with staff and law enforcement.”

During the exercise, Texas State students, faculty and staff will receive test notifications from the TXState Alert System, including text messages, emails and social media posts. Some on-campus digital signage and desktop computers may display the test alert message on screens. Texas State also offers the Bobcat Guardian app, which is linked to TXState Alerts, for Android and IOS devices. To sign up for TXState Alerts or download the Bobcat Guardian app, visit www.police.txst.edu/campus-safety.html.

“We urge students, faculty and staff to use this opportunity to prepare for hazards that could threaten our community and to take proactive steps to ensure you receive timely information during those emergencies by signing up for TXState Alerts and downloading the Bobcat Guardian app on your mobile device” said Lynn Lindsay, emergency manager at Texas State.