Texas State University named among ‘The Best 388 Colleges’ by Princeton Review

Texas State University was listed in the Princeton Review’s “The Best 388 Colleges,” the university recently announced.

The Princeton Review profiled and recommended Texas State in its annual college guide, which doesn’t rank universities in numerical order.

The education services company profiles approximately 13% of America’s 3,000 four-year colleges are profiled in the book. Texas State the Princeton Review chooses colleges for the annual guide based on data it colleges annual from administrators at hundreds of colleges about their institutions’ academic offerings. Data it gathers from its surveys of college students who rate and report on various aspects of their campus and community experiences is also considered for the book

The Princeton Review’s school profiles and 50 ranking lists in The Best 388 Colleges are posted www.princetonreview.com/college-rankings/best-colleges where they can be searched for free with site registration.