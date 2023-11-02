Texas Women for the Art grants are available

The Texas Cultural Trust, a nonprofit increasing awareness, access, and support for the arts, arts education, artists, and the arts and culture industry in Texas, has announced that their Texas Women for the Arts grant application is open. Awarding between $250,000 and $450,000 annually, Texas Women for the Arts provides essential funding to support arts education initiatives and increase access to the arts for children in Texas.

Since 2005, Texas Women for the Arts, has awarded more than $4 million in grants to more than 300 Texas arts organizations, impacting nearly 3.6 million children.

'Texas Women for the Arts has made a monumental, transformative impact on our ability to serve,” said Matthew Hinsley, Executive Director of Austin Classical Guitar. “During the past decade, ACG Education has grown the state's first and only daily for-credit performing arts courses for incarcerated youth– now serving in five facilities, expanded our teaching partnerships to forty-five school districts, and increased enrollment in Austin ISD guitar beyond both choir and orchestra.'

“Funding from Texas Women for the Arts enables us to meet our mission and to provide free arts opportunities, such as visual and performing art programs in Art after School and Fine Art Assemblies, serving approximately 5000 children in Fayette County.” said Sandra Boerne, interim executive director of Arts for Rural Texas in Fayetteville.

The grants are awarded on an annual basis in the spring, and are selected following a rigorous review process by TWA members. In 2023, TWA awarded more than $294,000 in grants to 41 arts programs across the state. The 2024 grant recipients will be announced in May 2024 at the 18th Annual TWA Meeting, to be held in Austin, Texas.

2023 - 2024 Grant application criteria include: Applicants must have a 501(c) (3) designation with the following exceptions: religious organizations and city/county/state historical agencies.

Current grantees are not eligible to apply after two (2) consecutive years of funding. Applicants may reapply after a waiting period of one (1) year.

Applications must be sponsored by a current TWA member. Please note: The Texas Cultural Trust does not assign sponsors. It is the applicant’s responsibility to identify and solicit a TWA member to sponsor their application.

To be eligible for consideration, the program for which applicants are seeking funding must reflect the mission of TWA: To awaken and nurture the artist in every Texas child.

Texas Women for the Arts is composed of influential women from across the state who are passionate about the arts and arts access. Members have the opportunity to nominate arts organizations in their region.

For more information, email info@txculturaltrust.org with the subject line “TWA Grants' and visit txculturaltrust.org.