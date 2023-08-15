THEY'RE BACK

The Texas State University campus was the scene of boxes moving and students settling in to new surroundings, once again, as the official move-in was held Aug. 13-14. Classes are set to begin Monday, Aug. 21. Today is also the start of the new school year for the San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District. Elementary campuses held Back to School nights on Aug. 10 and student athletes and musicians have already been in practice mode. Drivers are reminded to pay attention to school bus laws, as residents share the roadways with youngsters. Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4 is the first school holiday.

Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo