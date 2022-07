The Porch hosted KTSW’s Third Thursday Takeover on July 21. Lola Tried, Valice and Attic Ted performed during the event at the venue located at 129 E. Hopkins St.

Pictured above and below, Attic Ted performs during the Third Thursday Takeover. Attic Ted is a local band from San Marcos.

Below, Lola Tried, a band from Austin, plays for the crowd at The Porch.