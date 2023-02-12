Thomas McKinney speaks to Rotary about CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital

Thomas McKinney, President of Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in San Marcos, speaks to the Rotary Club of San Marcos on February 15 about the transition from CTMC to Christus Health and the history of Christus Health in Central and South Texas. Rotary meets at noon on Wednesdays at the Holiday Inn & Conference Center, 105 Bintu Dr., San Marcos. Visitors are always welcome.

McKinney has more than twenty years’ experience in health care. At Christus Santa Rosa he leads a team of 500+ health care professionals at the 170 bed acute care hospital, including a 35+ provider multispecialty group.

In April 2020, McKinney led the operational transition team and finalized the acquisition of Central Texas Medical Center by Christus Health, at which point he became President. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology from the University of North Texas and a Master’s Degree in Healthcare Administration from the Seton Hall University of South Orange, New Jersey. He also received a Certificate in Medical Technology from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and is board certified by the American Society of Clinical Pathology.

The Rotary Club of San Marcos is a 100-year-old nonprofit, nonpolitical, and nonreligious service organization. SMTXrotary. com.

Information provided by Rotary Club of San Marcos