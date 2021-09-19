Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Del Rio

DEL RIO (AP) — Thousands of Haitian migrants assembled under and around a bridge in a small Texas border town as chaos unfolded Friday, presenting the Biden administration with a new challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers who have been reaching U.S. soil.Haitians crossed the Rio ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!