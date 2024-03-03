Three receive 'Teacher Award' from regents

The Texas State University System Board of Regents recognized three Texas State University faculty members as TSUS Regents’ Teachers for 2023.

The awards were presented Feb. 23 at the TSUS Board of Regents meeting in Huntsville.

Catherine Cherrstrom, an associate professor in the Department of Organization, Workforce and Leadership Studies; Charise Pimentel, a professor in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction; and Jon Zmikly, a senior lecturer in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication, received the Regents’ Teacher Award.

The Regents' Teacher Award recognizes exceptional teachers based on their outstanding performance as educators, contributions to the development of courses and use of innovative teaching methods, among other criteria. Winners maintain the title of 'Regents' Teacher' for the duration of their service within TSUS. Cherrstrom, Pimentel and Zmikly are the 10th, 11th and 12th recipients from Texas State.