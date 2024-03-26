The thrill of the Hunt

The Heritage Association of San Marcos hosted the organization's third annual Easter Egg Hunt at Veramendi Plaza Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 23. Bunnies and Easter eggs were not the only exciting activities on tap for local children as the San Marcos Police Department was there with a cop car for kids to sit in and a SWAT vehicle for touring as well. There was also a giant tortoise, crafts, games and snacks. Top, Emery Castillo puts a pink Easter egg into her basket. Middle right, Tony Sanchez high fives the armadillo. Bottom right, Jameson Marcks and Owen Marcks are satisfied with their pickings. Bottom left, Sire and Saint Edmond check out the tortoise on a slow romp through the park.

Daily Record photos by Shannon West