Tip-A-Cop raises funds for area Special Olympics

A San Marcos restaurant replaced their usual servers with police officers for a good cause Thursday.

The 15th annual statewide Tip-A-Cop fundraiser was held at the Texas Roadhouse, located on the I-35 Frontage Road.

Throughout the evening all of the tips collected by servers at the San Marcos location were going to benefit the New Braunfels Strike Force Special Olympics Bowling Team and local athletes who are part of the team.

'It's always a pleasure to be a part of a community event,” Texas Roadhouse Managing Partner Michael Clegg said. “Especially one that supports such an essential organization focused on the well-being of its participants.'

According to Hector Lozano, local store marketer, the program has raised approximately $1.7 million dollars for Special Olympics statewide, beginning in 2008.

'Giving back is part of the culture and values of Texas Roadhouse,” Lozano stated. “We love partnering with our local law enforcement to support such a great organization like Special Olympics.'

San Marcos Chief of Police Stan Standridge said Tip-A-Cop is the Special Olympics' largest annual fundraiser and is a good opportunity for the community to help out. He said he has participated in the event ev- ery year since he became chief in San Marcos. He said he also participated when he was an officer in Abilene–a total of over 10 years.

San Marcos Police Officer Austin Horner said he wanted to participate because it’s a good cause, and has been participating for approximately 11 years.

San Marcos Police Officer K. Krtinich said she likes to be involved in any event that benefits the community.

“And just show a good face for law enforcement, that we’re out here helping the community, serving the community. That’s just something that has always been a value to me,” Krtinich said.

Marilyn Senneway is the coach for the Strike Force team, and her daughter Kathleen is one of the athletes.

She said her daughter as the primary reason for starting the team –hoping to provide her with community and friendships which has been an incredibly successful endeavor.

“We are a huge community of friends,” Senneway said. “We are a team in the truest sense of the word.”

Senneway said she loves what she does.

“There’s the added advantage that these guys are the most awesome people you could ever work with,” Senneway said. “They really are. They never get disappointed if they have a bad day.” She added that if they can only push the ball down the ramp, they will be just as excited as if they bowled a 160 average like one of the Strike Force athletes Travis.

Senneway said the team bowls year round at Fiesta Lanes in New Braunfels, and is the only team in the town. She said every sport has various levels ensuring a completely inclusive environment.

Senneway said there aren’t many teams for adults, something that she hopes will change in the future. Her team has 60 athletes with a 23person wait-list.

“So many people are moving in, we really need coaches. We need teams for these guys … Somebody to come in and take on any sport,” Senneway said. “If you go on our website SOTX[.org], you’ll see all the sports they offer, and you don’t have to do it year round like we do because we do a lot.”

Senneway added a coach may commit to only a 6-week season if they prefer.

“I would personally do anything to support them and help them get started,” Senneway said, adding it is a commitment, so changing your mind may lead to some broken hearts. She said the rewards of coaching are numerous.

To start a team go to https://www.sotx.org/ become-coach.