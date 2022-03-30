Daily Record photo by Lance Winter
TIPS FOR A CAUSE: Local law enforcement participate in fundraiser for Special Olympics Texas
The San Marcos Police Department, Hays County Sheriff's Office and other local law enforcement agencies participated in a Tip A Cop fundraiser at Black's Barbecue on Tuesday. The fundraiser benefited Special Olympics Texas. Local officers and Special Olympic athletes worked to serve customers while raising awareness for the organization. The fundraiser helped bring in funds to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.