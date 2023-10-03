Today is 40th Annual National Nights Out in San Marcos

The San Marcos Police Department, the San Marcos Fire Department, city Code Enforcement officers and marshals will be out to meet the public at the at 40th Annual National Night Out event set to take place in approximately a dozen neighborhoods in San Marcos Tuesday.

According to city officials, even before the sun starts to go down across the city, these officers and firefighters will meet with neighbors, families and community members in what is now an annual community- building campaign that encourages positive relationships between police departments and their communities.

During this year’s event, the community will share food, participate in games, hear and see safety demonstrations and generally enjoy an evening of camaraderie.

The National Night Out offers children, especially, an opportunity to check out equipment that officers use when they are on the job and learn how these items work and why officers use the equipment.

“We’re excited to continue this fun event and connect with our neighbors,” San Marcos Police Department Cpl. Jesse Saavedra. “We invite ev- Since 1984, 'National Night Out–America's Night Out Against Crime' has grown to involve over 27 million people from more than 8,700 communities.

Along with the traditional porch-sitting and 'lights on' initiatives, individual areas sponsor locally tailored events such as block parties, cookouts, parades, visits from law enforcement, rallies and marches.

NNO is a popular and effective vehicle for heightening awareness, enhancing policy-community relations, and bolstering volunteer morale.

'National Night Out' has the support of many agencies and organizations, including the U.S. Congress, Justice Department, FBI and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

NNO has grown to involve cities and law enforcement agencies from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canada and U.S. military bases around the world.

The National Association of Town Watch is a non-profit organization dedicated to the development and promotion of organized, law enforcement-affiliated crime and drug prevention programs.

Members include: neighborhood, crime, community, town and Block Watch groups; law enforcement agencies; state and regional crime prevention associations; and a variety of businesses, civic groups and concerned individuals working to make their communities safer places in which to live and work.

Since 1981, NATW's network of information, assistance and affiliation has been serving hundreds of member-groups from throughout North America.

As a national group member of the Crime Prevention Coalition, NATW supports the 'McGruff–Take A Bite Out Of Crime' campaign. NATW's center of information, programs and technical assistance works with law enforcement and civilian leaders to keep volunteers interested, involved and motivated.