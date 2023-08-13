TOP OFFICER HONORS

The Caldwell, Comal and Hays Counties Community Supervision and Corrections Department recently presented Officer Lizette Lopez with the Leo A. Rizzuto, Jr. Probation Officer of the Year Award. She was honored by her department on Wednesday, Aug. 2, for her 'work ethic and positive impact on the community.' Lopez has been employed with the CSCD since September 2021. Her award represents the 21st consecutive year of the honor, presented this year as the department observed National Pretrial, Probation and Parole Officer’s Week. The award is named in honor of Leo A. Rizzuto, Jr., who was the department’s executive director from 1969 through 2002. The recipient of the award is recognized for their accomplishments and dedication to the field of community corrections. The officer of the year is an employee who has provided outstanding service by reflecting the ideal qualities demonstrated by Rizzuto, the department's 'beloved Chief,' during his tenure as executive director. CSCD works to accomplish permanent change in the lives of others thereby creating a safe community.