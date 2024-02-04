KZSM hosts San Marcos Music Awards

There i a new tradition in San Marcos. One which celebrates the local musicians that make up the diverse music scene that is uniquely San Marcos. The inaugural San Marcos Music Awards was hosted by KZSM San Marcos Community Radio on Jan. 26 at the Price Center. The evening was a formal affair, which saw singer/songwriters and bands walk the red carpet, win awards and perform for the packed house full of enthusiastic, music loving San Martians.

“The San Marcos Texas music culture is a very rich melting pot of cultures, genres and definitely style for sure,” the host for the evening DJ Alpha said. “Tonight we will reflect, share our appreciation and celebrate our thriving San Marcos music culture.”

There were musical performances by DJ Sunset, Siren Strings Tx, Melissa Engleman, DJ Bartly, HalleyAnna Finlay, Judivan Roots and the night was concluded with Bogan Villa, a rock band, which led to the remaining crowd coming up to the stage to dance and enjoy the show.

Terri Hendrix, the Grammy award winning singer/songwriter and creator of the nonprofit Own Your Own Universe, which makes music accessible to everyone including those with disabilities, received the Lifetime Achievement award.

“I want to thank you for allowing me the great honor and privilege of being a part of this community for as many years as I have,” Hendrix said. “Now more than ever is a very important time for us to raise our voices and to write and defend diversity, to champion books that are banned and to write about them, to champion those that, like me, have disabilities … because composition of character matters now more than ever.”

San Marcos City Council Member Matthew Mendoza presented the award for the Golden Martian.

“We’re not Austin. We’re not San Antonio. We’re not New Braunfels. San Marcos has such an interesting character and every one of you makes this town the reason that I am so damn proud to represent every single one of you,” Mendoza said. “These individuals [nominated for Golden Martian] are leaders in our community that stand behind every one of you. They make that change, and they show the character that is San Marcos and are true San Martians.”

The award for Golden Martian was presented to Jason Sherman.

“I love San Marcos. I love San Martians — everyone of you all,” Sherman said. “I know Studio San Martian closed, but we’re still doing stuff. We’re going to have our Puff in the Park on April 20 again, so keep your eyes peeled for that.”

The award for Best Artist went to Henry Invisible, who also won Best Producer and Best Funk Artist.

“To every artist in here tonight, everybody is a winner. Just keep on keeping on. Keep producing the music,” Henry Roland, also known as Henry Invisible, said. “At a time like today, when there’s so much going on in the world, it’s so important to produce love, to produce happiness, to produce joy and to produce togetherness. That’s what I try to do in my music, and I know a lot of people try to do in their music as well.”

The Best Country Artist award went to Randy Rogers, who was unable to make it in person but left a video message for the crowd. Rogers began his career in San Marcos but has since garnered quite a bit of fame.

“I’ve been on the road so long and had so much success because of the support you’ve given my music,” Rogers said. “I can’t wait to see you again at Cheatham Street Warehouse.”

The Best Promoter Award went to Listen San Marcos.

“All I’m doing is sharing what all of you wonderful musicians are doing,” Steven Anderson of Listen San Marcos said. “You all are making my job easy.”

The Best Radio Personality went to Rob Roark — “The Wiz,” who is a radio host and station manager at KZSM.

“It’s not about the awards. It’s about all of these people that came together,” Roark said. “This is our reward.”

And in one of the more wholesome moments of the night, seven-year-old harmonica player and singer/songwriter Kali Rose KB won Best New Artist. According to the Justin James Bridges website, she took her first steps while playing the harmonica and has played ever since.

“I want to thank everyone who nominated me, because I just love all those people out there,” KB said, as she held the trophy that was about a quarter of her size.

The remaining awards went to: Best Classical — SMART Orchestra, Best Blues — Ace Pepper Group, Best R&B — WC Clark, Best Tejano — Los Gatos, Best Singer/Songwriter — HalleyAnna Finlay, Best Reggae — Judivan Roots, Best Rock and also Best Live Performance — Our Last Daze, Best Hip Hop and also Best EDM — Chief and the Doomsday Device and Best Live Venue — The Porch.