TOURING STUDIOS AND BUYING NATIVE PLANTS

This weekend is a busy and exciting one as if my mind is not buzzing enough from the upcoming eclipse. All weekend long is the Mothership Studios San Marcos Studio Tour. And for those that like art, this event is a must see. It starts with a kickoff party at Mothership Studios, located at 20027 San Marcos Hwy 80, at 7:00 p.m. tonight. There will be an art exhibit as well as refreshments. Then the actual tour is on Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. If you haven’t heard of this event, it is a chance to go to the actual studios of different artists across San Marcos and Martindale. There are 63 participating artists this year, which is unreal. You can pop into whichever participating artists’ studios that you like during those times. The map can be found here studiotoursmtx. com/map. There will also be a final celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday at Eye of the Dog Art Center, located at 405 Valley View West Road. For my fellow gardeners and plant enthusiasts, it's time for the city of San Marcos’ Spring Native Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, which is hosted at the Discovery Center. Prices are by pot size: four inch pots are $3, 1 gallon pots are $8 and 5 gallon pots are $26. These prices are unreal, so get them while you can! For more information go to sanmarcostx.gov/3478/Native-Plant-Sale.