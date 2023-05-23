Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text
Article Image Alt Text
Article Image Alt Text

The Heritage Association of San Marcos held its Town &amp; Gown: The Art and Architecture of Texas State University, the 46th annual event, on Saturday. Top, TXST Bobcat Head Coach G.J. Kinne addresses visitors. He was one of many university employees who shared the importance of this school to the community. Middle, Heritage Association Tour Committee officials welcome guests to an after party at Bobcat Stadium. From left, are co-chairs Heather Demere and Bronwyn Sergi and President Debbie Austin. Left, tour guide Jeff Kester, an architect himself, shows off Old Main.
Daily Record photos by Dalton Sweat

TOWN MEETS GOWN

Tue, 05/23/2023 - 12:00am
HERITAGE ASSOCIATION
Tuesday, May 23, 2023

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2023