TOWN MEETS GOWN

The Heritage Association of San Marcos held its Town & Gown: The Art and Architecture of Texas State University, the 46th annual event, on Saturday. Top, TXST Bobcat Head Coach G.J. Kinne addresses visitors. He was one of many university employees who shared the importance of this school to the community. Middle, Heritage Association Tour Committee officials welcome guests to an after party at Bobcat Stadium. From left, are co-chairs Heather Demere and Bronwyn Sergi and President Debbie Austin. Left, tour guide Jeff Kester, an architect himself, shows off Old Main.

