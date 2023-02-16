Transportation Summit to address local, regional needs

Looking at the future of transportation needs in the region, two local organizations are bringing experts to review upcoming initiatives and changes in San Marcos, Hays and Caldwell counties at a business luncheon. The 2023 Transportation Summit is sponsored by the Greater San Marcos Partnership and the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 16, at the San Marcos Conference Center at the Embassy Suites, 1001 E. McCarty Lane.

This year’s summit will offer attendees a particular focus on aviation, and specifically, the growth surrounding the San Marcos Regional Airport, and how that growth will impact transportation systems across the Innovation Corridor.

The GSMP and the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce are coordinating the summit to draw attention to the widespread growth underway particularly in San Marcos, Hays and Caldwell counties in response to the needs and challenges that are associated with such economic expansion, according to Leslie Komet Ausburn, spokesperson for the event. Komet Ausburn said the program is set to begin at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Ready to provide insight are a team of speakers and discussion panelists who are leading much of the innovation underway here.

Jason Giulietti represents the Greater San Marcos Partnership.

President of Texas Aviation Partners Jim Wimberly will be on hand to talk about the San Marcos Regional Airport. His company operates the airport.

Josh Crawford is the Texas Aviation director at Garver. John Colglazier is a partner with Brokerage Services at Partners. Stan Finch, president, Berry Aviation, rounds out the list of speakers.

The Greater San Marcos Partnership is actively working with greater Hays County, Buda, Dripping Springs and greater Caldwell County, according to Komet Ausburn.