Trump declares virus emergency; Pelosi announces aid deal Sun, 03/15/2020 - 12:00am WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States declared a state of emergency Friday as many European countries went on a war footing amid mounting deaths as the world mobilized, hopefully not too late, to fight the widening coronavirus pandemic. At the White House, where U.S. President Donald Trump made the emergency decree,PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Trump declares virus emergency; Pelosi announces aid deal