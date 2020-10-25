Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Trump says virus spike 'gone' in Texas while El Paso surges

Sun, 10/25/2020 - 12:00am

President Donald Trump downplayed the toll of the coronavirus during Thursday's final debate with Joe Biden, and specifically mentioned tamping down the surge in Texas. “There was a very big spike in Texas, it’s now gone,” Trump said. But in the border city of El Paso, COVID-19 is the worst it’s been ...

