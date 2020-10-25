Trump says virus spike 'gone' in Texas while El Paso surges

President Donald Trump downplayed the toll of the coronavirus during Thursday's final debate with Joe Biden, and specifically mentioned tamping down the surge in Texas. “There was a very big spike in Texas, it’s now gone,” Trump said. But in the border city of El Paso, COVID-19 is the worst it’s been ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!