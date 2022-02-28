Tuesday marks election day for Democratic, Republican primaries

Election day for the Democratic and Republican primaries is Tuesday.

Just under 10% of 158,152 registered voters in Hays County voted early in either primary as of Friday, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s office.

In the Democratic primary, 6,263 registered voters voted in-person, while 1,053 ballots were cast by mail.

In the Republican primary, 7,815 voters voted in person and 395 voters voted by mail.

Voting Tuesday takes place from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

VOTING LOCATIONS:

SAN MARCOS

Broadway, 401 Broadway Street #A

Hays County Government Center, 712 South Stagecoach Trail

LBJ Student Center, Texas State University, 601 University Dr.

Brookdale San Marcos, North 1720 Old Ranch Road 12

Calvary Baptist Church, 1906 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road

Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos, 211 Lee St.

Dunbar Center, 801 Martin Luther King Dr.

First Baptist Church, San Marcos 325 West McCarty Lane

Promiseland Church, 1650 Lime Kiln Road

San Marcos Fire Dept. Station #5, 100 Carlson Circle

San Marcos Housing Authority/C.M. Allen Homes, 820 Sturgeon Dr.

San Marcos Public Library, 625 East Hopkins St.

Sinai Pentecostal Church, 208 Laredo St.

South Hays Fire Dept. Station #12, 8301 Ranch Road 12

Stone Brook Seniors, 300 South Stagecoach Trail

KYLE

Arnold Transportation Building — HCISD Admin, 21003 Interstate 35 Frontage Road

Kyle City Hall, 100 West Center St.

Live Oak Academy High School, 4820 Jack C. Hays Trail

Simon Middle School (HCISD Clothes Closet), 3839 East FM 150

Yarrington — Hays County Transportation Department, 2171 Yarrington Road

Main Office — HCISD Transportation Department, 2385 High Road, Uhland

Precinct 2 Office, Hays County, 5458 FM 2770

Tobias Elementary School, 1005 East FM 150

Wallace Middle School, 1500 West Center St.

BUDA

Buda City Hall — Multipurpose Room, 405 East Loop Street, Building 100

Sunfield Station, 2610 Main St.

Buda Elementary School Upper Campus (Historic School Site — Kunkel Room), 300 North San Marcos St.

Hays Hills Baptist Church, 1401 North FM 1626

McCormick Middle School, 5700 Dacy Lane

Southern Hills Church of Christ, 3740 FM 967

WIMBERLEY

Texan Academy at Scudder Campus, 400 Green Acres Dr.

Wimberley Community Center, 14068 Ranch Road 12

Cypress Creek Church, 211 Stillwater Road

VFW Post #6441, 401 Jacobs Well Road

DRIPPING SPRINGS & AUSTIN

Dripping Springs United Methodist Church, 28900 Ranch Road 12

Patriots’ Hall of Dripping Springs, 231 Patriots Hall Boulevard (formerly 3400 East US 290)

Belterra Centre, 151 Trinity Hills Drive, Austin (sometimes listed as 688 Trinity Hills Drive)

Henly Station #3 —North Hays County Fire Rescue, 7520 Creek Road

N. Hays County Fire Rescue Station #2 — Driftwood Battalion, 15850 FM 1826, Austin

Precinct 4 Office, Hays County, 195 Roger Hanks Parkway

HEADING TO THE POLLS?

Check https://teamrv-mvp. sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do to ensure you’re registered to vote. Bring one of the following forms of photo ID: A state driver’s license, Texas election identification certificate, Texas personal identification card, Texas license to carry a handgun, U.S. military ID card with personal photo, U.S. citizenship certificate with a personal photo or a U.S. passport.

WHO’S ON THE BALLOT?

For precinct specific ballots visit: https://hayscountytx.com/departments/elections/current-year-elections/01...