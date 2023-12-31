Two dead in multi-car crash

A multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 123 claimed the lives of two people on Thursday.

Just before 7 a.m. December 28, emergency crews responded to a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 123 near Rattler Road.

According to the preliminary investigation, a passenger car traveling northbound on Highway 123 rear-ended another passenger car. The passenger car that was struck was pushed into the southbound lanes of Highway 123, where it was struck by a pickup truck pulling a trailer that was traveling southbound.

Two people, both in the same vehicle, were killed. One has been identified as 52-year-old Ericka Harris. The other name has not been released pending the notification of next of kin.

It’s not clear yet whether any charges will be filed in relation to the crash.

Highway 123 was closed during the investigation and reopened at approximately 1:30 p.m.