TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams to speak at Transportation Summit

The San Marcos Area Chamber and Greater San Marcos Partnership are co-hosting the 2024 “Transportation Summit” business luncheon on Tuesday, February 20, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the San Marcos Conference Center/Embassy Suites, with presenting sponsor HNTB.

The Transportation Summit brings together local civic officials, business executives, industry leaders and decision-makers, with expert speakers offering insights into the future of mobility, infrastructure, and large-scale developments in the region.

The keynote speaker is Marc D. Williams, Executive Director of the Texas Department of Transportation, who will have major updates on regional transportation challenges.

With a distinguished career dedicated to advancing transportation infrastructure and policy in Texas, Marc Williams will bring a wealth of information to the event. His career in transportation encompasses three decades of work that include public- and private-sector organizations involving state, county and local jurisdictions. He has served in leadership positions with two state departments of transportation and has worked with national transportation engineering organizations. Williams is a registered professional engineer in Texas.

“We are honored to have Marc Williams as our keynote speaker,” Mike Kamerlander, Greater San Marcos Partnership President & CEO, said. “His leadership and unparalleled knowledge will undoubtedly provide attendees with valuable perspectives on the latest trends, challenges and opportunities in the transportation sector.”

Other speakers/panelists confirmed to date include County Judge Kyle Kutscher, Guadalupe County; Commissioner Lon Shell, Hays County; Commissioner Ed Theriot, Caldwell County and CAMPO Member; Commissioner Kevin Webb, Comal County; and Will Conley, former Hays County Commissioner, who will serve as moderator.

By bringing together influential voices in the industry, the Transportation Summit provides a unique platform for dialogue, collaboration and knowledge-sharing.

“This is a key annual event in the Innovation Corridor that allows us to take a deep dive into the evolving landscape of our region,” Page Michel, San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, said.

The event promises updates on the region’s imminent growth and serves as a platform for discussions on the path forward for transportation arteries.

In addition to the lineup of expert speakers and valuable information, attendees will enjoy a delicious lunch. For tickets and table reservations, visit sanmarcostexas.com or call (512)393-5900.