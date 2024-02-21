TxDOT meeting tomorrow for future plans of I-35 through Central Texas

The Texas Department of Transportation will hold a virtual open house meeting with in-person options in three locations to share study information and get input from the community on the I-35 Austin to San Antonio Link Study.

A Planning and Environmental Linkage (PEL) study is evaluating potential improvements along I-35 from SH 45 Southeast to CR 382/Cibolo Valley Drive. It will focus on how to best connect the I-35 Capital Express South project in Travis County to the I-35 Northeast Expansion project (NEX) in Guadalupe County and identify projects that can be developed in the future.

The virtual open house will consist of a pre-recorded video presentation and will include both audio and visual components. The virtual open house will be posted online on Tuesday, Feb. 20 by 5 p.m. To review materials and make comments, visit www.txdot.gov and search for “I-35 Link Study.”

The in-person open house meetings will be held on the following consecutive days at three locations within the study area:

• Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the New Braunfels Civic and Convention Center, located at 375 S Castell Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130

• Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Sunfield Station, located at 2610 Main Street #100, Buda, TX 78610

• Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the San Marcos Activity Center, located at 501 E Hopkins Street, San Marcos, TX 78666

The in-person and virtual open house meetings will provide an opportunity for the community to provide input on transportation alternatives to address the growing safety, mobility and connectivity needs along the corridor due to the project population and employment growth in the region. All comments must be received on or before Friday, March 8, 2024, to be included in the official meeting record.