TXDOT seeks community input for project affecting FM 2720

The Texas Department of Transportation at time of press was set to hold a virtual and in-person public meeting to “present and discuss proposed improvements” to FM 2720, where it runs from State Highway 2 to State Highway 142, crossing both Hays and Caldwell counties.

TXDOT officials stated that the meeting was scheduled to provide the public an opportunity to voice opinions and concerns in connection to the proposed FM 2720 improvements.

What is on the table initially is a proposed widening of FM2720 to a fourlane undivided roadway. This roadway would have a continuous center-turn lane extending from SH 21 to south of CR 228, a fourlane divided roadway from south of CR 228 to south of CR 235 and a two-lane roadway with a continuous center-turn lane from south of CR 235 to SH 142.

State officials said to make the project successful would require additional right of way but it emphasized in the press release that no residential or non-residential displacements are anticipated at this time. The in-person meeting was held Thursday at the Lockhart Junior High School, 500 City Line Road with a pre-recorded presentation, review of project materials, and offered the public an opportunity to ask questions of project staff and consultants.

The presentation that includes the pre-recorded video presentation and other project materials was expected to be posted online by 5 p.m. Thursday, and will remain available to the public until Friday, June 16 at 11:59 p.m. To log onto the virtual public hearing, go to www.txdot. gov, search “FM 2720 Improvement Project.”

To provide written comments, submit them using the online comment form, or mail to Stantec, Attn: FM 2720, 8401 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin,Texas, 78757, by email to FM2720Project@gmail. com, or call (512) 3488261.